Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.18 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noah has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

Noah stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $126.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Noah declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

