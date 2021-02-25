NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.95

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 11755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NNGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NN Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get NN Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.