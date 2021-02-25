Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Takes Position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 5.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 33.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

EV opened at $74.76 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Corp. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

