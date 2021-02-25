Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,017,000 after acquiring an additional 274,703 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after acquiring an additional 452,944 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

