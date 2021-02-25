NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $51.86. Approximately 82,100,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 102,248,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NIO. Nomura assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About NIO (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
