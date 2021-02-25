NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $51.86. Approximately 82,100,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 102,248,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NIO. Nomura assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

