NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,193 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.14. The company had a trading volume of 262,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,716. The company has a market capitalization of $213.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

