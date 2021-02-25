Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the industrial goods maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nidec in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. Nidec has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nidec will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

