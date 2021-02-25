Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 1,188 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in The Home Depot by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 14,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 71,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,745 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.92. The stock had a trading volume of 208,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

