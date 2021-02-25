Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 158,000 Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Norbord from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of OSB remained flat at $$43.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.44. Norbord Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

