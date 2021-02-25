Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Ameresco by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.18. 19,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,147. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,374,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,859,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 13,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $593,004.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at $502,644.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,010 shares of company stock worth $38,509,411 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

