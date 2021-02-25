Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $7.38 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,314.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,026. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.87. The stock had a trading volume of 91,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,412. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

