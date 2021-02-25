Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires Shares of 35,000 Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.52% of Beam Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 522.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth $3,792,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Global alerts:

BEEM has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEEM stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,468. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.