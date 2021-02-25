NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 440.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.20. 306,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,729,580. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

