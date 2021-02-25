NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 100 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Natera were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,529,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $107,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,178 shares of company stock worth $14,878,940 over the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $112.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

