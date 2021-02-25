NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $28,000 in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 266.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Wrap Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTC opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

