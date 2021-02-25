NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $33,000 Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Unitil were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTL stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unitil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

