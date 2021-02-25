NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 233 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $113.05 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

