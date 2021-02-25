NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Shares of NXE opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.15. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 417,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 121,171 shares during the period. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

