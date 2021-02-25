Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
Newtek Business Services has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NEWT stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $503.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.31.
Newtek Business Services Company Profile
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
