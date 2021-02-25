Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Newtek Business Services has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $503.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Newtek Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

