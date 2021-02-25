News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in News in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of News by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of News by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. News Co. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $24.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

