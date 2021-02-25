Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,381 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after acquiring an additional 263,850 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 135,528 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 953,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 203,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -93.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

