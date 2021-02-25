New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,558 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $27,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Nordson by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after buying an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $196.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.21. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

