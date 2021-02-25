New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,450 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $28,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.86.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $150.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $151.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

