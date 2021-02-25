New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.09 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $26,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PPL by 363.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,386,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after buying an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,056,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,835,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 17.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after buying an additional 470,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,405,000 after buying an additional 291,204 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.93.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

