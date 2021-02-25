New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA) Trading Down 6.4%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 4,450,998 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 2,190,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

