NEST Protocol (NEST) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.60 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $69.22 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.99 or 0.00498058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00067401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00081566 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00058120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00481010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00073727 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

NEST Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.