NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.11. 9,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $607.27 million, a P/E ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 215,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,920,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 659,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

