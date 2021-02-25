Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOPMF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Neo Performance Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NOPMF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.36. 6,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

