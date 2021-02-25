Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading Up 7.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $21.00. The company traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.18. Approximately 191,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 273,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $208.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

