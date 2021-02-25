Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) Downgraded by Barclays

Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Natixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.
About Natixis
Read More: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.