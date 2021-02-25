Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) Downgraded by Barclays

Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Natixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

About Natixis

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

