National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.92

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 6918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 904,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,358,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,234,000 after purchasing an additional 544,625 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $12,426,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 383,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 265,629 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.