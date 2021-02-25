National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$88.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.50 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$84.44.

NA stock traded up C$1.00 on Thursday, hitting C$80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.33. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$38.67 and a 1 year high of C$80.76. The stock has a market cap of C$27.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. Analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.2000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total value of C$389,318.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,154,897. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total transaction of C$3,600,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

