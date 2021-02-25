National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) & Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Head-To-Head Survey

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Professional shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares National Bank and Professional’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $325.35 million 3.69 $80.36 million $2.55 15.40 Professional $42.02 million 5.10 $2.34 million N/A N/A

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Professional.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for National Bank and Professional, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Professional 0 1 3 0 2.75

National Bank currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.79%. Professional has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.98%. Given Professional’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Professional is more favorable than National Bank.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 23.03% 10.63% 1.33% Professional N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Bank beats Professional on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates through a network of 97 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 127 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

