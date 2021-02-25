National Bank Financial Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.60 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.67.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$15.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.69. The stock has a market cap of C$11.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$15.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 33,330 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 294,990 shares of company stock worth $1,659,318.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

