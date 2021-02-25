National Bank Financial Raises Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$1.75

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.01.

Get Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE BTE traded down C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.21. 12,330,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,779. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$679.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.

In other Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at C$112,699.06.

About Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.