NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.70, a quick ratio of 257.39 and a current ratio of 257.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.45.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile

