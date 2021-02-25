NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NAC)

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 28.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04.

In related news, insider Sebastian Evans purchased 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,240.00 ($79,457.14). Insiders purchased a total of 139,707 shares of company stock valued at $144,420 in the last quarter.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

