Namecoin Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $25.20 million and $144,515.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,762.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.59 or 0.01070861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.69 or 0.00387465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000820 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.