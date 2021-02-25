Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Shares Gap Up to $750.00

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 750 ($9.80), but opened at GBX 782 ($10.22). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 742.15 ($9.70), with a volume of 117,660 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Naked Wines from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 731.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 559.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £546.51 million and a PE ratio of 84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other news, insider Justin James Apthorp sold 20,000 shares of Naked Wines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.68), for a total value of £117,600 ($153,645.15). Also, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06), for a total transaction of £35,175.17 ($45,956.58). Insiders sold 31,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,795,034 in the last 90 days.

Naked Wines Company Profile (LON:WINE)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

