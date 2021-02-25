MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), but opened at GBX 9.95 ($0.13). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 9.87 ($0.13), with a volume of 413,222 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15.

About MySale Group (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MySale Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySale Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.