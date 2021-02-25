Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 229,174 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,491,000 after acquiring an additional 184,528 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

