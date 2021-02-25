Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$12.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$12.25 price objective on Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTL. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective (down from C$14.00) on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.78.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$10.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$973.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$3.85 and a 12-month high of C$11.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.