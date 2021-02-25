MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $193.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSA. Sidoti started coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $168.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $4,685,802.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,515.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

