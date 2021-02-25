MRJ Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

MRJ Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 3.6% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

A traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,543. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

