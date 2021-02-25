MRJ Capital Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MRJ Capital Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 84,124 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

FedEx stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.99. The company had a trading volume of 68,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,428. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.43 and a 200 day moving average of $256.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

