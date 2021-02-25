MRC Global’s (MRC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 22.65% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,744. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $743.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.55.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MRC Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 15.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in MRC Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.