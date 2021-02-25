MRC Global’s (MRC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 22.65% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSE MRC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,744. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $743.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.55.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
