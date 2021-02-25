Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the lowest is $1.47. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

COOP stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.85. 38,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,529. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,239 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 500,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after purchasing an additional 719,903 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 972,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

