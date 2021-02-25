Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

