Morgan Stanley Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $90.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.15.

PRU stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of -252.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

