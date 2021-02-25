Morgan Stanley Increases DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $137.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,483. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 265,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,281 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

